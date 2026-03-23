Pete Nance headshot

Pete Nance News: Lands standard contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 5:54pm

Nance agreed to a multi-year standard contract with the Bucks on Monday.

Nance joined the Bucks on a two-way pact last February and has now been upgraded to a standard deal. In a corresponding move, Milwaukee has waived Cam Thomas. Nance has appeared in 37 regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per contest.

Pete Nance
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
40 days ago