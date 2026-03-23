Pete Nance News: Lands standard contract
Nance agreed to a multi-year standard contract with the Bucks on Monday.
Nance joined the Bucks on a two-way pact last February and has now been upgraded to a standard deal. In a corresponding move, Milwaukee has waived Cam Thomas. Nance has appeared in 37 regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per contest.
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