Pete Nance News: Lands standard contract

Nance agreed to a multi-year standard contract with the Bucks on Monday.

Nance joined the Bucks on a two-way pact last February and has now been upgraded to a standard deal. In a corresponding move, Milwaukee has waived Cam Thomas. Nance has appeared in 37 regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per contest.