Pete Nance News: Leader off bench in losing effort

Nance closed Sunday's 123-109 loss to the Bucks with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes.

Nance led the way for Philadelphia off the bench Sunday, pacing all second unit players in scoring while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in a balanced performance. Nance, appearing in his fourth game of the season, set new season-high marks in every statistical category in Sunday's outing.