Pete Nance News: Makes team debut

Nance (ankle) played the final 1:57 of Thursday's 126-106 win over the Lakers, recording no statistics during his time on the court.

After signing a two-way deal with the Bucks on Feb. 28, Nance made his organizational debut at the tail end of the blowout win. Before taking the court Thursday, Nance hadn't played at the NBA or G League level since Feb. 12 while he recovered from a left ankle sprain. He'll likely see the bulk of his playing time in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd moving forward.