Pete Nance headshot

Pete Nance News: Making first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Nance is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Nance will make his first start of the campaign Wednesday, as the Bucks are short-staffed in the frontcourt. Nance, who inked a multi-year standard contract Monday, is averaging 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 25.3 minutes spanning his last four appearances.

Pete Nance
Milwaukee Bucks
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