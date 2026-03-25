Pete Nance News: Making first start of season

Nance is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Nance will make his first start of the campaign Wednesday, as the Bucks are short-staffed in the frontcourt. Nance, who inked a multi-year standard contract Monday, is averaging 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 25.3 minutes spanning his last four appearances.