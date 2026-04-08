Pete Nance News: Not starting vs. Detroit
Nance won't start Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
With Ryan Rollins back in the lineup following a one-game absence due to a hip issue, Nance will slide to the second unit. Over his last five appearances off the bench, the 26-year-old forward has averaged 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.0 minutes per tilt.
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