Pete Nance News: Notches 11 points in win
Nance notched 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 win over the Thunder.
Myles Turner (calf) was held out for the final game before the All-Star break, but he's considered day-to-day. Jericho Sims saw 20 minutes with the starting group, but Nance was more effective in his 24-minute stint. Nance is trending up in deeper formats and is a player to monitor after the break.
