Pete Nance headshot

Pete Nance News: Notches 11 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Nance notched 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 win over the Thunder.

Myles Turner (calf) was held out for the final game before the All-Star break, but he's considered day-to-day. Jericho Sims saw 20 minutes with the starting group, but Nance was more effective in his 24-minute stint. Nance is trending up in deeper formats and is a player to monitor after the break.

Pete Nance
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago