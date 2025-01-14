Pete Nance News: Returns on two-way deal
Nance re-signed Tuesday with the 76ers on a two-way deal.
Nance had previously signed a two-way deal with the 76ers on Dec. 3 and appeared in one game for Philadelphia before being waived Jan. 7. The 76ers didn't end up filling the remaining two-way spot over the past week and will now bring Nance back to occupy the vacancy. The second-year big man will likely see the majority of his playing time in the G League, though he'll presumably stick around with the parent club for as long as the 76ers are without Joel Embiid (foot) and Andre Drummond (toe) due to injuries.
