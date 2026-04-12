Pete Nance headshot

Pete Nance News: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 2:10pm

Nance (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Head coach Doc Rivers initially relayed to reporters that Nance was technically available but would not play in Sunday's regular-season finale. However, he was ultimately ruled out on the injury report due to a right knee sprain. Cormac Ryan, Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson should all see an uptick in playing time due to Nance's absence. Nance started in six of his last nine outings with the Bucks, and over that span he averaged 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 threes over 28.4 minutes per contest.

Pete Nance
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
60 days ago