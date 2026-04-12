Pete Nance News: Ruled out Sunday

Nance (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Head coach Doc Rivers initially relayed to reporters that Nance was technically available but would not play in Sunday's regular-season finale. However, he was ultimately ruled out on the injury report due to a right knee sprain. Cormac Ryan, Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson should all see an uptick in playing time due to Nance's absence. Nance started in six of his last nine outings with the Bucks, and over that span he averaged 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 threes over 28.4 minutes per contest.