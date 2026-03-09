Pete Nance News: Sees 22 minutes in loss

Nance registered six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 loss to the Magic.

Nance saw a few extra minutes Sunday with Giannis Antetokounmpo resting, in addition to the lopsided score. If the Bucks continue to slide out of the playoff hunt, Nance is someone that could step into a larger role for Milwaukee.