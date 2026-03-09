Pete Nance headshot

Pete Nance News: Sees 22 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Nance registered six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 loss to the Magic.

Nance saw a few extra minutes Sunday with Giannis Antetokounmpo resting, in addition to the lopsided score. If the Bucks continue to slide out of the playoff hunt, Nance is someone that could step into a larger role for Milwaukee.

Pete Nance
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pete Nance See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago