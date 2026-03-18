Pete Nance News: Steps up with 13 points off bench

Nance registered 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

The two-way player matched a season high in minutes Tuesday, providing a lift off the bench. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) set to miss at least one week, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucks take an extended look at Nance, though he's eligible to appear in only three more games through the rest of the season while he remains signed to a two-way deal. The third-year forward still has several obstacles to climb for playing time, as the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Ousmane Dieng and Jericho Sims all remain heavily involved in the Milwaukee rotation.