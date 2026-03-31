Pete Nance News: Won't start Tuesday
Nance won't start Tuesday's game against Dallas, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
After starting Milwaukee's last three games, Nance will slide back to the second unit. The 26-year-old forward has averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.
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