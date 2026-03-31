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Pete Nance News: Won't start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Nance won't start Tuesday's game against Dallas, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

After starting Milwaukee's last three games, Nance will slide back to the second unit. The 26-year-old forward has averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

Pete Nance
Milwaukee Bucks
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