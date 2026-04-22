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Peyton Watson Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 3:13pm

Watson (hamstring) is out for Game 3 on Thursday against Minnesota.

Watson will be sidelined for an eighth consecutive contest Thursday due to a left hamstring strain, and it's unclear if his return to action is at all imminent. The Nuggets should continue to lean more heavily on Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson while Watson is sidelined.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
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