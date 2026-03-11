Peyton Watson headshot

Peyton Watson Injury: Could return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Nuggets' head coach David Adelman said Wednesday that the hope is Watson can return sometime next week, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Watson, who had already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Houston, will be sidelined for at least two more games. According to Adelman, Watson's next step is to get his conditioning level to the appropriate level. The Nuggets' first game next week is Tuesday, the first leg of a back-to-back.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Watson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Watson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago