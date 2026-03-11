Peyton Watson Injury: Could return next week
Nuggets' head coach David Adelman said Wednesday that the hope is Watson can return sometime next week, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
Watson, who had already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Houston, will be sidelined for at least two more games. According to Adelman, Watson's next step is to get his conditioning level to the appropriate level. The Nuggets' first game next week is Tuesday, the first leg of a back-to-back.
