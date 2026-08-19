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Peyton Watson Injury: Heading to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 11:09pm

Watson (hamstring) was traded to Cleveland on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. As parts of the deal, the Clippers will receive Max Strus, and the Nuggets will receive an unprotected first-round pick in 2031 and a second-round pick in 2032.

The Nuggets extended a qualifying offer at the end of July, but the team will now move on from Watson, who averaged a career-high 14.6 points, 2.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 29.6 minutes in 54 regular-season games in 2026. The 23-year-old, who also agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract with Cleveland, could make an immediate impact for a team looking to compete in a loaded Eastern Conference. While it's unknown if Watson will start at the three spot, he will presumably have a prominent role regardless.

Peyton Watson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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