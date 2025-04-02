Peyton Watson Injury: Not expected to play
Watson (knee) is "not expected to play" against the Spurs on Wednesday, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
The absence of Watson would leave the Nuggets extremely thin on the frontcourt, as head coach Michael Malone already announced he's going to sit all five of his usual starters. If Watson ends up being ruled out, Hunter Tyson and Spencer Jones would be in line to see more minutes.
