Peyton Watson headshot

Peyton Watson Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Watson is probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers with a right adductor strain.

Watson has been dealing with an adductor strain for quite some time, but that hasn't prevented the third-year forward from making 10 starts in a row. The probable tag suggests he should remain in the starting unit, especially with Aaron Gordon (calf) listed as doubtful. Watson is averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game since moving to a starting role.

