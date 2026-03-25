Peyton Watson Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
After missing the front end of this back-to-back set Tuesday against the Suns, Watson is not a lock to play Wednesday. If he's held out once again, the Nuggets will likely lean on Tim Hardaway and Spencer Jones.
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