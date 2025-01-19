Fantasy Basketball
Peyton Watson headshot

Peyton Watson Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Watson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Magic due to a head contusion.

The status of Watson for the rest of the game is uncertain, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nuggets taking a cautious approach due to the nature of the injury. If that's the case, Aaron Gordon, Hunter Tyson and Julian Strawther could see more minutes off the bench.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
