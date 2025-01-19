Peyton Watson Injury: Questionable to return
Watson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Magic due to a head contusion.
The status of Watson for the rest of the game is uncertain, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nuggets taking a cautious approach due to the nature of the injury. If that's the case, Aaron Gordon, Hunter Tyson and Julian Strawther could see more minutes off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now