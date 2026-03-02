Peyton Watson headshot

Peyton Watson Injury: Ramping up, re-evaluation on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Watson has been ramping up his basketball activities as he continues to recover from a right hamstring strain and is slated to be re-examined later this week, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nuggets may provide more details on where Watson stands in his recovery from the injury once he's checked out in the next few days, but Siegel relays that the team is hopeful that the fourth-year forward can return to action in the next 7-to-10 days. Watson has been sidelined since Feb. 7, with the hamstring injury interrupting what had been a breakthrough season for the 23-year-old.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Watson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Watson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
NBA
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago