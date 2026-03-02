Peyton Watson Injury: Ramping up, re-evaluation on tap
Watson has been ramping up his basketball activities as he continues to recover from a right hamstring strain and is slated to be re-examined later this week, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Nuggets may provide more details on where Watson stands in his recovery from the injury once he's checked out in the next few days, but Siegel relays that the team is hopeful that the fourth-year forward can return to action in the next 7-to-10 days. Watson has been sidelined since Feb. 7, with the hamstring injury interrupting what had been a breakthrough season for the 23-year-old.
