Peyton Watson Injury: Remains out for Friday
Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto.
Watson hasn't played since Feb. 4 due to a right hamstring strain. While he'll miss a 19th consecutive contest Friday, the Nuggets are hopeful that the fourth-year forward will return to the hardwood in the near future. Spencer Jones will likely continue to see increased burn for as long as Watson is sidelined. His next chance to return will come Sunday against Portland.
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