Peyton Watson Injury: Ruled out for Game 1
Watson (hamstring) won't play in Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Watson hasn't played since he suffered the right hamstring strain back on April 1, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Game 2 on Monday.
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