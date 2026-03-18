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Peyton Watson Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Watson (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against Memphis.

Although Watson will miss an 18th straight contest due to a right hamstring strain, it sounds like he's on the cusp of making his return to the floor. The Nuggets expressed optimism Monday that Watson would play at some point this week, per Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, so the forward will next set his sights toward Friday's tilt against Toronto as a possible return date.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
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