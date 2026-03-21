Peyton Watson Injury: Slated to return Sunday

Watson (hamstring) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Watson has not played since Feb. 4 due to a right hamstring strain, but it appears the fourth-year pro has progressed enough in his recovery to return for the Nuggets on Sunday. He'll likely operate under a minutes restriction, and his return would mean that less bench minutes would be available for the likes of Tim Hardaway and Julian Strawther. Prior to his injury, Watson was averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over 30.7 minutes per game.