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Peyton Watson Injury: Still out with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Watson (hamstring) is out for Game 6 on Thursday against Minnesota.

Watson's absence with a right hamstring strain will have now exceeded a month by the time Denver's next contest comes around. If the Nuggets are able to stave off elimination Thursday, Watson's next chance to take the floor would come Saturday in Game 7.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
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