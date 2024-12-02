Peyton Watson Injury: Still working through groin injury

Watson (groin) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Watson has played through groin and hip injuries as of late, but he's expected to play in Tuesday's NBA Cup clash. He's started in the Nuggets' last 11 games -- coinciding with Aaron Gordon's right calf injury -- and over that span Watson has averaged 12.4 points on 57.4 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over 31.2 minutes per game.