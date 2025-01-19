Fantasy Basketball
Peyton Watson Injury: Suffers head injury

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 7:26pm

Watson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Magic due to a head contusion.

The status of Watson for the rest of the game is uncertain, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nuggets take a cautious approach and shut him down for the night. Watson posted four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three blocks, two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes before checking out of the contest with 3:23 remaining in the second quarter.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
