Peyton Watson Injury: Targeting return this week
The Nuggets remain hopeful that Watson (hamstring) will be able to play at some point this week, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Benedetto notes that it's unlikely Watson will play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers or Wednesday's tilt versus the Grizzlies, which would make Friday's matchup against the Raptors the next most realistic return date for the forward. Until Watson is cleared to return from a hamstring strain, Tim Hardaway remains worthy of streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.
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