Peyton Watson Injury: Will miss regular-season finale

Watson (hamstring) will miss Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Watson is considered week-to-week due to right hamstring tightness, so it's not surprising to see him sit out the final game of the regular season. He finishes the campaign with averages of 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while starting in 40 of his 54 appearances. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for the playoffs.