Peyton Watson Injury: Won't play Monday
Watson (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Watson has not appeared in a game since Feb. 4 due to a right hamstring strain, and he will remain out for Monday's contest. Watson has recently been ramping up his basketball activities, but no clear target return date has been announced to date. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Rockets.
