Peyton Watson headshot

Peyton Watson Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Watson (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Watson has not appeared in a game since Feb. 4 due to a right hamstring strain, and he will remain out for Monday's contest. Watson has recently been ramping up his basketball activities, but no clear target return date has been announced to date. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Rockets.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Watson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Peyton Watson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
NBA
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago