Peyton Watson Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Watson will miss a 17th consecutive game due to a right hamstring strain. The Nuggets are hopeful the young forward can return to game action this week, with opportunities Wednesday against the Grizzlies and Friday versus the Raptors looming. Until Watson is cleared, Tim Hardaway should continue to see extended run on the wing.
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