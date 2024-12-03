Peyton Watson News: Available to play Tuesday

Watson (groin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Watson continues to deal with a groin injury, but that hasn't impacted his availability. He's started in the Nuggets' last 11 games and has averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in that span. However, it's unclear if he'll remain in the starting unit now that Aaron Gordon (calf) is back.