Peyton Watson News: Back to bench

Watson won't start Sunday's game against the Hawks.

With Aaron Gordon (rest/calf) unavailable Saturday, Watson drew a spot start and finished with with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during a 122-113 loss to the Wizards. Gordon is back in the starting lineup Sunday, so Watson will assume his usual reserve role. Watson has scored in double figures only once across nine appearances as a reserve.