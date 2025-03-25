Peyton Watson News: Career-best night in loss

Watson had 24 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and four blocks over 39 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Bulls.

The 24 points were a career high for Watson, as he took advantage of absences from Nikola Jokic (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (calf). Watson has scored in double digits in four of the five games Jokic has missed so far, averaging 14.0 points, 4.6 boards, 2.2 blocks, 1.4 threes and 1.2 steals in 29.4 minutes over that span, but the third-year forward will see his numbers decline once the All-Star center is back on the court.