Peyton Watson News: Good to go

Watson (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Watson will return from a month-long absence due to a sprained right knee. Considering the lengthy layoff, expect Watson to have his minutes monitored. Before sustaining the injury, Watson averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks across 24.1 minutes per game.