Peyton Watson News: Notches 16 points in win

Watson accumulated 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 140-127 victory over the Thunder.

After playing just six minutes the night before, Watson soaked up some additional minutes with Aaron Gordon (calf) unavailable. The Nuggets have eased Watson back into the rotation slowly since returning from his injury, and the forward is averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in 17.8 minutes over his last four games.