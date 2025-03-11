Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Peyton Watson headshot

Peyton Watson News: Notches 16 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 11:42am

Watson accumulated 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 140-127 victory over the Thunder.

After playing just six minutes the night before, Watson soaked up some additional minutes with Aaron Gordon (calf) unavailable. The Nuggets have eased Watson back into the rotation slowly since returning from his injury, and the forward is averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in 17.8 minutes over his last four games.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now