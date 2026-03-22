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Peyton Watson News: Officially active Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 1:20pm

Watson is officially active for Sunday's game against Portland.

Watson was already expected to be available after missing over seven weeks because of a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old will operate under a minutes restriction, according to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, so it's unknown how much he'll impact things on both ends of the floor.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
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