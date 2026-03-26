Peyton Watson News: Pops for 21 points in win
Watson produced 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 142-135 victory over Dallas.
Watson found some rhythm on the offensive end, scoring 21 points in what was just his second game back since returning from a hamstring injury. While the scoring was impressive, he was limited to just 23 minutes, failing to record a defensive stat for the second straight game. Given the likely limitations, Watson is a borderline asset right now, depending on your league format and season-end date.
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