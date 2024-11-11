Peyton Watson News: Productive in win over Dallas

Watson recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 victory over the Mavericks.

Watson is enjoying a bigger role on offense this season with Aaron Gordon (calf) sidelined, and the former UCLA standout is making the most of the opportunity. In three starts, Watson is averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks across 35.7 minutes per game.