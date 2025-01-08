Peyton Watson News: Scores 14 off bench

Watson racked up 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Celtics.

Nikola Jokic (illness) sat out Tuesday and Watson was able to take advantage of some extra touches. He's been a serviceable streamer in the absence of Aaron Gordon (calf), posting averages of 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 three-pointers over his last seven outings.