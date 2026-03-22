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Peyton Watson News: Scores 14 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Watson accumulated 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Watson brought some gritty energy to the second unit, and he was moving around great in his first game back following a seven-week absence. That said, the Nuggets open Week 22 with a Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back set, so managers will need to be on alert for a potential maintenance day.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
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