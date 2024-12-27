Peyton Watson News: Scores 18 points off bench

Watson totaled 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 149-135 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Nuggets were without Aaron Gordon (calf) for this matchup Friday, but Watson still came off the bench, although he took advantage of his minutes to deliver an efficient scoring outing. Watson has scored in double digits in just two of his last 10 appearances, however, so it's hard to trust him to deliver sustained fantasy production, especially if he continues to play off the bench going forward.