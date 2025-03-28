Fantasy Basketball
Peyton Watson headshot

Peyton Watson News: Starting Friday vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 5:45pm

Watson is in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Jazz on Friday.

With Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined, Watson will enter the Nuggets' starting five Friday while Russell Westbrook comes off the bench. Watson has seen a noticeable bump in minutes over his last six outings and has averaged 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 30.2 minutes per game over that span.

