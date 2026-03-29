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Peyton Watson News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Watson will start Sunday versus the Warriors.

Watson is getting the spot-start with Aaron Gordon (calf) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson and Nikola Jokic. As a starter this season, Watson owns averages of 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 triples, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
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