Peyton Watson News: Starting Sunday

Watson will start Sunday versus the Warriors.

Watson is getting the spot-start with Aaron Gordon (calf) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson and Nikola Jokic. As a starter this season, Watson owns averages of 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 triples, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.