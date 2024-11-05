Peyton Watson News: Steps up off bench
Watson notched 16 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 121-119 win over the Raptors.
Aaron Gordon left this game after four minutes with a calf strain, so Watson took advantage and posted a season-high mark of 16 points in 31 minutes. Watson has a strong per-minute upside because of his steal and block rates, so he's someone to keep an eye on if Gordon ends up missing more time.
