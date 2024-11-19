Peyton Watson News: Strong two-way effort

Watson fouled out of Tuesday's 122-110 win over the Grizzlies after recording 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes.

Watson chipped in on both ends of the floor, continuing to provide serviceable production following the injury to Aaron Gordon. Despite foul trouble, Watson reminded everyone just what he can do when afforded meaningful minutes, playing as a primary defender, while also being able to spread the floor on the offensive end. Until Gordon returns, Watson should remain a key piece for the Nuggets.