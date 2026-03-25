Peyton Watson News: Will play Wednesday
Watson (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Watson will shed a questionable tag in time to face Dallas, marking his return from a one-game absence due to a strained right hamstring. The 23-year-old forward has appeared in just one game following his 19-game absence, so it's likely he'll play limited minutes off the bench once again.
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