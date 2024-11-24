Fantasy Basketball
Philip Alston

Philip Alston Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Alston didn't play in Saturday's 86-77 G League win over the Windy City Bulls due to an undisclosed injury.

Alston presumably suffered the injury during Thursday's loss to Windy City, in which he played only three minutes. In five G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances (one start), the forward has averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds across 19.3 minutes per game.

Philip Alston
 Free Agent
