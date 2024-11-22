Philip Alston News: Losing playing time in G League

Alston was held scoreless and recorded one rebound over three minutes Thursday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 106-95 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Alston hasn't been much of a factor for the Herd in back-to-back games, as he's logged seven total minutes over this brief stretch. His role in the rotation will be worth keeping an eye on after averaging 30.0 minutes in his first three games of the season.