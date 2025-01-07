Phillip Wheeler Injury: Sidelined by hip injury

Wheeler (hip) didn't play in Monday's 103-79 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

After playing a season-low seven minutes in Saturday's loss to Windy City, Wheeler is nursing a hip injury that leaves his status uncertain for upcoming G League action going forward. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.2 threes in 28.5 minutes over 17 contests (seven starts) in 2024-25 for the Legends.