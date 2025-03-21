Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Phillip Wheeler headshot

Phillip Wheeler News: Adds 11 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 10:49pm

Wheeler registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 22 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 140-133 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Wheeler struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end but still managed to finish in double figures by getting to the charity stripe. This marked his first double-digit showing since March 6 after being held to nine points or fewer in each of his previous four matchups.

Phillip Wheeler
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now