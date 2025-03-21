Phillip Wheeler News: Adds 11 points off bench

Wheeler registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 22 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 140-133 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Wheeler struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end but still managed to finish in double figures by getting to the charity stripe. This marked his first double-digit showing since March 6 after being held to nine points or fewer in each of his previous four matchups.